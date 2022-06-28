NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along Allstate and Service King Collision Tomball, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tomball, Texas mother via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Ona Bayette and her daughter by their 2016 Toyota Corolla The presentation was held at Service King Collision Tomball in Tomball. The recipient, Ona Bayette, was selected by Family Promise and received a 2016 Toyota Corolla. The team at Service King donated their time and talents to refurbish the vehicle. Bayette and her daughter, who is 5, escaped from a domestic violence situation and have been living in shelters for the past year. She left her whole life and all of her possessions behind to protect her daughter. They’re now living at a Family Promise shelter.

“With a car, I can take my daughter to school and pick her up,” said Bayette. “I now have a reliable way to get to work and interviews. I am enrolled in classes at Lonestar College and now I can drive to school. This car is such a blessing. It is a major part of the many pieces to starting our new life.” Added Service King President Jeff McFadden, “Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Ona. Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it’s very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Ona and her daughter to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”

