 NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

on

Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

on

AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO

on

CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

Consolidators: Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

News: AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along Allstate and Service King Collision Tomball, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tomball, Texas mother via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Ona Bayette and her daughter by their 2016 Toyota Corolla

The presentation was held at Service King Collision Tomball in Tomball. The recipient, Ona Bayette, was selected by Family Promise and received a 2016 Toyota Corolla. The team at Service King donated their time and talents to refurbish the vehicle.

Bayette and her daughter, who is 5, escaped from a domestic violence situation and have been living in shelters for the past year. She left her whole life and all of her possessions behind to protect her daughter. They’re now living at a Family Promise shelter.

Advertisement

“With a car, I can take my daughter to school and pick her up,” said Bayette. “I now have a reliable way to get to work and interviews. I am enrolled in classes at Lonestar College and now I can drive to school. This car is such a blessing. It is a major part of the many pieces to starting our new life.”

Added Service King President Jeff McFadden, “Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Ona. Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it’s very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Ona and her daughter to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, LKQ and Enterprise.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Audi Materials, EV Technology

News: St. Louis First Responders Participate in NABC FREE Program

Consolidators: Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business