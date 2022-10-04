NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to 11 Veterans

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently gifted Recycled Rides to 11 deserving veterans and military members and their families at the regional USAA headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. All of the vehicles were donated by USAA and refurbished byHendrick Collision Centers, including: Hendrick Collision Center of Charlotte; Hendrick Collision Center of Concord; Hendrick Collision Center of Rock Hill; and Hendrick Collision Center – Gwinnett Place Honda; Caliber Collision Center – Charlotte/Monroe; Caliber Collision Center – Charlotte/Harris Blvd.; CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision; and Carolinas Collision/Parks Chevrolet and Cross Creek Collision, both Certified Collision Group members.

Approximately 11 military veterans recently received the gift of transportation at the regional USAA headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville; Seattle; Chesapeake; Savannah; Charlotte; Colorado Springs; Denver; Phoenix; Tampa; San Diego; and San Antonio later this year. “USAA was proud to present vehicles to 11 deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Jeff Wallace, executive vice president and chief financial officer of USAA. “Our commitment is to serve our military members, and we are proud to help these service men and women with the gift of reliable transportation to help them along their journey. Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

, who received a 2018 Honda CRV, restored by Cross Creek Collision, a Certified Collision Group member PV2 Brock Rotter, who was gifted a 2020 Mazda 3, refurbished by CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision “We are so proud to join our member USAA in their 100th anniversary celebration, and grateful to our members Caliber Collision & Glass, Hendrick Collision Centers, CARSTAR and Certified Collision Group which refurbished all of today’s beautiful vehicles,” Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “It is such an honor to meet these military members and their families and hear their stories. We are indebted to their service to the country and are committed help them continue their path to independence and success with the gift of reliable transportation.”

