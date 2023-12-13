 NABC Holds FREE Event for N.J. First Responders

NABC Holds FREE Event for N.J. First Responders

The NABC recently held a FREE event to teach the Cranford, N.J., fire department the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 30 first responders from the Cranford Fire Department and surrounding areas recently donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Cranford, all thanks to Benner’s Auto Body, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extraction (F.R.E.E.) program.

Benner’s Auto Body hosted first responders from the Cranford Fire Department and surrounding areas at the special education and guidance program to help ensure Cranford-area drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But, these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

Benner’s Auto Body provided the vehicles, and HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on F.R.E.E., click here.

