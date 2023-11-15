 NABC Holds FREE Event for Pennsylvania First Responders

NABC Holds FREE Event for Pennsylvania First Responders

More than 60 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department in Pennsylvania learned emergency extrication skills on Veterans Day thanks to the NABC F.R.E.E. program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 60 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear on Veterans Day for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Lancaster, all thanks to Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, USAA Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But, these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

“We appreciate our first responders and know that training on newer vehicles including electric and hybrid vehicles is so important,” said April Lausch, collision center manager, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. “We are pleased to host this training and work with USAA Insurance, Hurst Jaws of Life and NABC.”

USAA Insurance provided the vehicles, and HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on F.R.E.E., click here.

