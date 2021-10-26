Connect with us

NABC Launches New Drive Out Distraction Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has launched a revamped NABC Drive Out Distraction program to help combat distracted driving among drivers of all ages.

Did you know that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year? That one in four car accidents in the U.S. is caused by texting and driving? Or an estimated 400,000 people were injured in crashes involving a distracted driver?

The program focuses on educating drivers about the dangers on the road, and how to eliminate distractions in the car. Key tips include:

  • Preparing for the road trip by downloading directions, checking weather and traffic conditions, setting the music channel and familiarizing yourself with the vehicle controls
  • Reducing cell phone distractions by setting devices to “do not disturb”
  • Eliminating in-car interruptions by securing pets, buckling in children and reminding passengers not to distract the driver with inappropriate behavior

“We see the dangers of distracted driving every day in the collision repair industry, and we want to do what we can to help everyone be safer on the road,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “By taking simple, small steps like putting on your do not disturb message or taking a few minutes before you pull out of your driveway to manage your technology, can make a big difference in getting to your destination safely.”

The NABC Drive Out Distraction program is available free to all NABC members to use at their shop locations, rental car counters or retail locations, or with their employees. The program materials include:

  • Custom-branded counter card with tips for setting devices to “do not disturb” and call to action to take the NABC “Drive Out Distraction” challenge
  • Custom-branded web page on NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org with tips for eliminating distracted driving to share via social media, websites and email
  • Digital graphics to use on social media and lobby televisions

For more information about the NABC Drive Out Distraction program and to register to participate, click here.

