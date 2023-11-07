NABC Names Shawn Crozat Winner of Changing and Saving Lives Award

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Shawn Crozat, CEO of G&C Auto Body, was named the recipient of the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the 2023 SEMA Show.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives Every Day”, far beyond their role in the industry.

Crozat was named for his exemplary philanthropy and commitment to his community. The Crozat family has been involved in NABC Recycled Rides for years and has gifted more than 200 vehicles to families in need. The Crozat Foundation, founded by Shawn’s father, Gene, has given back extensively in the community to help those in need. What started as a “Car-A-Month Giveaway” on various local radio stations has grown into a foundation that provides support to the individuals and families they meet through the car giveaways. Crozat and his family hope to help the recipients get back on the road of life, giving a reliable ride and additional support to those who have fallen upon misfortune or endured catastrophic, unforeseen events. They strive to help create success where failure may have seemed inevitable.

“It is truly an honor to receive this recognition of our family’s efforts to support our community and help those in need,” said Crozat. “Our passion for giving back to others is my father’s legacy, and we’re proud to continue that tradition in his spirit.”

The NABC will make contributions to two organizations in Crozat’s honor — one sanctioned by NABC and one chosen by the recipient. NABC and Crozat selected the Crozat Foundation for the donations.

“Shawn is a role model for our industry, not just in his leadership of G&C Auto Body and their tremendous growth but for his — and his entire family’s — commitment to serving their community and helping those in need with the gift of reliable transportation,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of board of the NABC. “We are honored to present him the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award and applaud him for his many philanthropic accomplishments.”

For more information, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.