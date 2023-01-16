 NABC Recycled Rides Get Recipients on the Road with New Tires

NABC Recycled Rides Gets Recipients on the Road with New Tires

Whenever a vehicle being refurbished by a collision repair partner needs new tires, Premiere Services is ready to help.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

When recipients of National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides are presented with a vehicle, they can’t travel very far without tires. But a chance encounter at a Recycled Rides event turned Mark Puente, founder and CEO of Premiere Services, into a believer and a supporter and things got rolling. Now, whenever a vehicle being refurbished by a collision repair partner needs new tires, Premiere Services is ready to help.

“When I was attending the Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA) convention in Newport Beach last year, I was introduced to the program through NABC board member Gerry Poirier with Farmers Insurance and was incredibly moved by seeing our industry come together as members of the National Auto Body Council to provide the gift of reliable transportation to two deserving families struggling to make it without a vehicle,” said Puente. “Right there, I knew that it was something we wanted to participate in and help where we could.”

Premiere Services is a leading nationwide catalytic converter replacement, wheel and tire, and mobile electronics replacement service provider. They serve the consumer, fleet, collision and insurance markets with a customer service team made up of replacement experts with over 15 years of experience. Premiere Services provides national installation coverage, a single point of contact, a technology-rich infrastructure, centralized billing and administration.

“Premiere Services is fortunate to have received more than 30 years of support from our peers in the auto repair and insurance industries, and we are grateful for the ability to give back,” said Chris Sestito, COO of Premiere Services. “Part of our brand promise is ‘Restoring your peace of mind’, so we are thankful that NABC Recycled Rides has allowed us to help provide peace of mind to these deserving families by inviting us to be part of its wonderful program.”

The donation of tires for Recycled Rides vehicles helps offset the repair costs and speeds the process of getting the vehicle to a deserving recipient and getting them back on the road to independence.

“We are very grateful for Premiere Services to step up and provide such an essential component of a reliable vehicle,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “Through their contributions, we are able to help more military members, veterans and families pursue their path to success.”

To learn more about Recycled Rides, click here.

