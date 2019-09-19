NABC Joins State Farm, Caliber Collision to Donate Refurbished Vehicle to Virginia Family

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it, along with State Farm and Caliber Collision – Culpeper, donated a refurbished vehicle via NABC’s Recycled Rides program to a needy Spotsylvania, Va., family on Sept. 17. The presentation was held as part of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) Connex Conference at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel.

“It’s an honor to be able to partner with these industry leaders to refurbish a vehicle and present it to such a deserving family,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We are all grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our military and indebted to them for their contributions.”

The refurbished 2012 Toyota Camry was presented to Doris and Roy Robinson, who were nominated by the nonprofit Tuesday’s Children. They are Gold Star parents whose son, Stacey Robinson, served 17 years in the Navy. He served most of his military career at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC. During his tours of 17 years, he was awarded: Good Conduct Medal, Battle “E” Ribbon (two each), Coast Guard SOS Ribbon, Blue Jacket of the Quarter and Pro of the Month, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Services Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Services Medal, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, Expert Pistol Medal, NAF LACAIR Sailor of the Quarter (two each), VP-68 Sailor of the Quarter, VP-48 Sailor of the Quarter (two each), Armed Forces Reserved Medal, the David Price Memorial Leadership Award and Sailor of the Year for two consecutive years.

The Robinsons currently have an unreliable vehicle and have to rely on their children, who work full-time, for transportation to medical visits and everyday tasks. The presentation of a NABC Recycled Ride will provide them independence to visit their grandchildren and be able to easily get to medical appointments.

“This vehicle is a blessing from God and it came at just the right time,” said Doris Robinson of her cherry red Camry. “We have a lot of church activities and medical appointments that this will allow us to get to. And we’ll be able to see our grandchildren more often. We are so thankful to the Gold Star organization which led us to Tuesday’s Children and now this miracle today.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Battlefield Toyota, Fisher Auto Parts, Napa Auto Parts, Pixley Automotive, Outlaw Motor Sports and Wheels on Site.