NABC Recycled Rides Presents Refurbished Vehicles during NABC Day 

NABC’s Recycled Rides program presented four deserving recipients from Palm Springs and their families with a car to provide them independence and the ability to work, take care of their families and serve their communities.

The car presentations were part of the first-ever single-day showcase called “NABC Day” for the collision repair industry featuring the Annual Golf Fundraiser, presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation and the industry reception, presented by All Star Auto Lights – all held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, CA.

“Our mission at the National Auto Body Council is to change and save lives by giving back to the communities where our members do business,” said Darren Huggins, chairman of the National Auto Body Council. “Through the generous contributions of our partners – the insurance companies who donate the cars, the collision repair facilities who repair them and the automotive product and service companies who provide much-needed support – we are able to help four local Palm Springs families gain new independence in their lives and confidence in their futures.”

The four families, who all have a special needs child requiring extensive medical care and support, were selected by Variety, the Children’s Charity of the Desert. Since 2007, the NABC Recycled Rides™ program has worked with Variety to present some 20 vehicles to Palm Springs area families. The recipients included:

For Yesenia Nicasio, caring for her eight and 12-year-old sons was challenging, but it became a roller coaster when her six-year-old son was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis. His treatments take place at Loma Linda University Medical Center Department of Pediatrics, an hour’s drive for Nicasio. Without a car to take her son to the doctor, she is dependent on her mother for transportation, which isn’t always available. Nicasio’s goal is to provide the best life for her children, own a house one day and provide happy memories of their childhood. The gift of transportation will allow her to be able to support the future she wants for her family and provide access to the treatment her son needs. Her 2016 Toyota Corolla was donated by State Farm and the repairs were done by Ben Clymer Auto Collision Specialists. Additional partners include 1-800-Charity Cars.

Layla Williams had to make the tough choice between keeping her car or putting a roof over the heads of her two children, one of whom is disabled. They were sleeping at rest stops or low-budget hotels, which was very difficult with a disabled son. She chose more adequate housing for her family instead of the car, then faced the challenge of finding someone to take her son for his medical appointments. For Williams, a car would allow her to take care of her family, get to the grocery store and run errands, and get her son to treatment. Williams received a 2015 Honda Civic LX that was donated by GEICO and repaired by Service King of Ontario. Additional partners include 1-800-Charity Cars, LKQ, Moss Brothers Wholesale Parts and Auto Nation Collision Parts.

For Stephanie Conde and her family, finding transportation for medical treatment and doctors’ appointments is a challenge. Her 16-month son was born with cerebral palsy and needs to visit the hospital in Loma Linda regularly. This makes caring for her four-year-old difficult. The gift of reliable transportation will make it easier on the entire family to ensure her son receives routine medical care. Conde was gifted a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was donated by Hertz and repaired by Fix Auto Cathedral City. Additional partners are 1-800-Charity Cars and Fix Auto Cathedral City parts department.

Perla Puentes was delighted to learn of her pregnancy, but as her due date approached, she learned that her baby had Down’s Syndrome and needed to travel regularly to the hospital in Loma Linda for pre-natal care. At the same time, their family car had a series of mechanical issues, making it unreliable for the trip. Now that the baby has arrived, their need for reliable transportation for medical care is even more critical. The gift of a vehicle would make it possible to care for their child and the family.

The Puentes family received a 2017 Toyota Camry LE that was donated by Allstate and repaired by Caliber Coachella Valley. Additional partners include 1-800-Charity Cars, Allen Tire Company, NAPA Auto Parts, Toyota of the Desert, Cathedral City Car Wash and PS Autoglass.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 2,000 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.