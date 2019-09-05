National Auto Body Council Board of Directors Nomination Process Closing Soon

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced in early August that nominations were open for the NABC Board of Directors. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve its industry membership.

Nominations are still open for members of the NABC in good standing until Sept. 6, 2019.

​“Joining the NABC Board of Directors is a tremendous way to give back to the collision repair industry and help those in need,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO. “The support of the NABC board members – both in time, membership and sponsorship – enable the NABC to annually help fund hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides giveaways, NABC F.R.E.E. education events for thousands of first responders and awareness events for thousands of young drivers through the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative.”

NABC Board of Directors nominations are due Sept. 6, 2019, 60 days prior to the NABC Annual Meeting and Board Elections on Nov. 6, 2019 at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Those interested can complete the nomination form for themselves or the desired candidate and submit to Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC, at [email protected].

The criteria for board nomination is as follows:

The nominee must be an existing NABC member in good standing as of Sept. 6, 2019

The nominee must be nominated by three current NABC members

The nomination must include a photo and bio of the nominated individual

​The available NABC Board of Directors positions include:

Two vacant board seats

Five board seats currently held by incumbent directors

​NABC will share the roster of qualified nominated candidates and incumbents with the NABC membership on or before Oct. 1, 2019. To attend the NABC annual meeting and participate in the NABC Board of Directors election, you must be an NABC member in good standing. No proxy votes will be allowed.