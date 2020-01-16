The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it held its annual “NABC Day” for the collision repair industry on Jan. 14, 2020 in Palm Springs, Calif. The event featured a NABC Recycled Rides presentation that resulted in needy Palm Springs residents receiving three refurbished vehicles at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns.

Following the golf tournament, NABC hosted its annual industry recognition reception to honor all of the partners from across the collision repair industry that support NABC initiatives throughout the year. At that event, NABC and its partners hosted the first NABC Recycled Ride event of 2020, presenting three vehicles to needy local families.

Recipients of the NABC Recycled Rides included:

Maryjane Cano-Cruz, an 18-year-old student at California State University San Bernardino, who was selected to receive a 2013 Ford Fusion SE that was donated by State Farm and refurbished by CARSTAR Allstar Collision. Cano-Cruz works and pays for her school, and is studying to be a special needs teacher. She volunteers with children in need, and the gift of transportation will allow her to get to work, continue her volunteer duties and complete her education.

Ashly Potter, a single mother with a young son who has autism, who received a 2017 Toyota Camry SE that was donated by Hertz and repaired by Fix Auto Cathedral City. Potter is challenged with taking care of her son and juggling his frequent medical needs with a lack of transportation. The gift of reliable transportation will allow her to better care for her son and return to work.

Melissa Lozano, who escaped from a gang-infested neighborhood and challenging life as a teen and today is working to be a good role model for her 13 children. The gift of a 2018 Honda Civic Sport that was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Hamblin’s Auto Body will allow her to get them to school and activities and continue on a positive path.

During the golf tournament, NABC hosted a F.R.E.E. event where first responders from the Palm Springs area had an opportunity to learn new cutting and extrication techniques on late-model vehicles donated by USAA. Program instructors were provided by Hurst Jaws of Life.