National Auto Body Council Hosts Veterans in Drive Fore Courage Program

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that deserving New Jersey-area veterans recently had an opportunity to experience a day on the golf course with leaders from the collision repair industry courtesy of the NABC and the annual Drive Fore Courage program.

The Drive Fore Courage program was held as part of the NABC Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser at the Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing Township, N.J. Twenty veterans participated in the event, and All Star Auto Lights, Subaru, Enterprise and Caliber Collision sponsored the program.

“It has become a tradition at our yearly NABC golf fundraiser to work with our sponsors to host several foursomes for area veterans,” said Keith Egan, board member and executive committee member of the NABC. “They valiantly served our country, and this is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ for their contributions.”

NABC, its insurance partners and collision repair partners also presented four vehicles to deserving veterans through the NABC Recycled Rides program. NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated 2,180 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.