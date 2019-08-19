National Auto Body Council Names Kristle Bollans of Hertz as New Board Member

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it has named Kristle Bollans of The Hertz Corporation to its board, filling an open position.

Bollans has been with Hertz for 16 years, holding positions in both the Airport and Off Airport Divisions. In her current role, she oversees a large team of account representatives across the U.S. who support both insurance and fleet replacement companies on-site at their facilities. Her team has daily interaction with insurance adjusters and collision repair shops. Bollans has also worked in several different rental locations and claim centers interacting directly with adjusters and shops on a daily basis.

According to NABC, Bollans has an incredible passion for people and service and is a bold, progressive forward-thinker. With these attributes, she has been able to drive results not only in her division but in other segments of the business as well. She is a trusted advisor for Hertz and her customers.

Bollans’ passion for the collision industry extends to giving back to those in need. She is a member of the Women’s Industry Network committee and the Collision Repair Education Foundation scholarship review committee. In addition, she is a leader in Hertz’s Woman’s Employee Resource Group committee, volunteering her time to the community. She studied human resources and business management and currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband and two children.

“We have accelerated our strategic initiatives through the guidance and leadership of our NABC board members,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We welcome Kristle to the NABC board and look forward to working with her and our current volunteer board members to continue to build positive awareness for the collision industry and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause.”