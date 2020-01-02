Connect with us

News

National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council announced it will kick off its 25th anniversary celebration as well as its yearly fundraising efforts with the annual “NABC Day” on Jan. 14 at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, Calif. This special day will feature the annual NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education program and the industry reception.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament, including:

  • Hole sponsorships
  • Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt
  • On-course beverages and breakfast
  • Helicopter golf ball drop
  • Apparel and tee pack

During the golf tournament, NABC will host an NABC FREE event where first responders from the Palm Springs area will learn new cutting and extrication techniques on late-model vehicles donated by USAA and program instructors provided by Hurst Jaws of Life.

Advertisement

Following the golf tournament, NABC will host its annual industry recognition reception to honor all of the partners from across the collision repair industry that support NABC initiatives throughout the year. At that event, NABC will host the first NABC Recycled Rides event of 2020, presenting three vehicles to local needy families.

To register to play or sponsor the event, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs

on

Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide's National Showmanship of Excellence Award

on

SCRS to Hold Open Board Meeting in January

on

CARSTAR of Hayden Recognized as One of Idaho's Best Businesses
Advertisement
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Advertisement

Recent Posts

News: Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award

Associations: SCRS to Hold Open Board Meeting in January

Consolidators: CARSTAR of Hayden Recognized as One of Idaho’s Best Businesses

News: National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs

News: Congressman Mike Johnson Sends Letter Supporting Consent Decree to DOJ
Current Video

Guess the Car

Advertisement

Digital Edition

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.