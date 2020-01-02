National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs

The National Auto Body Council announced it will kick off its 25th anniversary celebration as well as its yearly fundraising efforts with the annual “NABC Day” on Jan. 14 at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, Calif. This special day will feature the annual NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education program and the industry reception.

Click Here to Read More

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament, including:

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt

On-course beverages and breakfast

Helicopter golf ball drop

Apparel and tee pack

During the golf tournament, NABC will host an NABC FREE event where first responders from the Palm Springs area will learn new cutting and extrication techniques on late-model vehicles donated by USAA and program instructors provided by Hurst Jaws of Life.