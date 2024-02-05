NE Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee to Hold Ultra-Marathon Fundraiser

The Northeast Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee announced it will be holding an ultra-marathon fundraiser for the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and auto body schools across the state of Ohio.

Those who wish to help will have a chance to sponsor Dave Cottrell, chairman and instructor for the Northeast Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee, as he competes in an endurance ultra-marathon race April 25-30, 2024, running across Ohio from Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky to Kings Island amusement park in Cincinnati. Athletes will have a total of six days to complete the event.

The Northeast Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee is asking the collision industry to support Cottrell with either a one-time gift donation or by sponsoring him per mile he completes at the event (scheduled for 209 miles).

All proceeds will be donated to CREF and local collision schools across Ohio.

For more information, click here.