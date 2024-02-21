 Nebraska MSO Acquires Speidell Body Works

Nebraska MSO Acquires Speidell Body Works

Eustis Body Shop has announced the addition of Speidell Body Works into its family of body shops throughout Nebraska.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

Eustis Body Shop has announced the addition of two-store operation Speidell Body Works into its family of body shops, bringing its total shop count to eight throughout Nebraska.

This addition brings together two of Lincoln, Nebraska’s finest auto body repair businesses and continues a decades-long history of unmatched expertise and unparalleled customer service.

Both Speidell Body Works locations will now operate under the trusted name of Eustis Body Shop.

“We are thrilled to welcome Speidell Body Works into our family,” said Doug Keller, owner of Eustis Body Shop. “With this addition, we have the opportunity to deliver even greater value to our customers, providing them with the finest collision repair services and an exceptional customer experience.”

Eustis Body Shop, a trusted name in the industry for over 40 years, is renowned for its commitment to quality and service. With a team of highly skilled professionals, advanced facilities and cutting-edge equipment, they have consistently delivered outstanding results and exceptional customer experiences.

With over three decades of exceptional collision repair services, Speidell Body Works built a reputation for unmatched craftsmanship, precision and customer satisfaction. Their dedication to excellence earned them the trust and loyalty of clients throughout the region.

For more information on Eustis Body Shop, visit eustisbodyshop.com.

