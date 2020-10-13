Connect with us

Needy Single Mom Receives Gift of Recycled Ride

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Farmers Insurance, Service King and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently donated a newly refurbished vehicle to a single mom as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. Farmers® worked with Service King to restore a for the deserving recipient as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® program.

“The Farmers team is dedicated to giving back and helping make a positive impact in our communities,” said Carly Kraft, external communications manager at Farmers Insurance. “In providing reliable transportation, it’s our hope the newly restored vehicle will help meet the recipient’s needs.”

The car, a 2016 Ford Focus, was restored by technicians at Service King who donated their time and skills. The organization also contributed gift cards to provide additional assistance to the recipient.

Brittney Jones was nominated for the vehicle by Driving Single Parents Inc., a nonprofit organization founded in San Antonio, Texas, that provides a family vehicle to qualified single parents in need. Jones is excited for the ways the new car can help support her and her four-year-old son.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and since then has donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

