Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

A blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News: I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

News: Videos of the Week

News: New Products of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

New Products of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

KBS Coatings Introduces Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer 

KBS Fusion FPP promotes a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

Read more here.

Filter Out Contaminants with the 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter

Walmec North America’s 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter provides point-of-use filtration of liquids, oils and other contaminants.

Read more here.

Breathable Air from your Existing Air Compressor

Compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade “D” Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of a Quality Air Breathing System manufactured by Martech Services Company.

Read more here.

TOPDON to Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing and Charging Tool

TOPDON has announced the launch of a kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its TB6000Pro 2-in-1 battery testing and charging tool.

Read more here.

