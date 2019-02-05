Body Shop Business
News/drugged driving
ago

New Study: Does Legal Marijuana Cause More Crashes?

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New Study: Does Legal Marijuana Cause More Crashes?

PartsTrader Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Federal Safety Advocates Target Worst Driving Habits

PPG Expert Appointed to USA WorldSkills Team

CARSTAR Announces Staffing Changes

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

Self-Driving Cars Experience Attacks in Arizona

Dealership Displays Totaled Camry to Demonstrate Safety Performance

‘Fake Auto News’ Study: 35 Percent of Americans Falsely Assume Texting and Driving Is Legal in Most States

A new study shows that traffic deaths rose temporarily in three states where recreational marijuana is approved and then dropped again, according to an article by The Verge.

Currently, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana and 10 have legalized recreational marijuana.

A study published in the journal Addiction found that, on average, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state (all of which have legalized medical marijuana) had about one additional traffic death per million residents, which adds up to about 170 additional deaths after the first six months of legalization, according to the article.

The study also reports that the increase in traffic deaths was only temporary, though, and the rates returned to normal after about a year.

Study co-author Tyler Lane, a post-doc in the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University in Australia, said that this could be caused by the legalized recreational marijuana initially leading to newer, more inexperienced users which, in turn, caused more accidents, according to the article.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article