 New Study Shows Fear of Self-Driving Cars Persists

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New Study Shows Fear of Self-Driving Cars Persists

Recent incidents involving autonomous vehicles strike safety concerns among the public.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

According to AAA’s latest survey on autonomous vehicles, most U.S. drivers either express fear (66%) or uncertainty (25%) about fully self-driving vehicles — a fear that has not decreased since spiking last year. However, interest in semi-autonomous technologies such as reverse automatic emergency braking (AEB) and lane keeping assistance remains high. The results infer that to alleviate concerns, the industry should continue to advance vehicle technologies reasonably and with overall consistency in performance. 

Related Articles

“There has been an increase in consumer fear over the past few years,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering research for AAA. “Given the numerous and well-publicized incidents involving current vehicle technologies, it’s not surprising that people are apprehensive about their safety.” 

Despite people’s fears of self-driving cars, interest in advanced driver-assistance systems remains high. AAA’s survey found that almost two-thirds of U.S. drivers would want reverse AEB (65%), AEB (63%) or lane keeping assistance (62%) on their next vehicle. For interest to remain high, it’s crucial to ensure consistency in the performance and naming of these systems.  

Interestingly, most U.S. drivers also believe AEB will stop the vehicle when another car, children, adult pedestrians or bicyclists are in front of or behind the vehicle. However, recent AAA research found that reverse AEB systems prevented a collision in only one of 40 test runs in the context of the backing-up scenarios involving a subject vehicle crossing behind the test vehicle, and only 10 out of 20 test runs with the stationary child target behind the test vehicle.  

AAA believes that to alleviate consumer concerns, ADAS performance should reflect reasonable and safe scenarios with a clear understanding of the limitations. Advanced vehicle safety technology should enhance driver awareness rather than give the impression of replacing a vigilant driver. When asked if there are cars available that drive themselves while you sleep — fully self-driving vehicles are not yet available for purchase by consumers — four in 10 drivers are unsure or think they can buy a car that drives itself while they sleep, a significant safety concern of these technologies.  

“AAA wants to collaborate with automakers to establish uniformity in system naming and performance across the industry,” Brannon said. “By working together, we can assist consumers in understanding the technology present in their vehicles and educate them on how, when and where to use such systems properly. This initiative will help instill confidence in the drivers of the cars of tomorrow, which may be equipped with greater levels of automated technologies.”

You May Also Like

News

Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard and ensures a complete and safe FFC ADAS recalibration.

EURO NCAP is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program (i.e. a New Car Assessment Program) that was originally started by the Transport Research Laboratory for the UK Department for Transport but was later backed by several European governments, as well as by the European Union. Their slogan is "For Safer Cars."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl
Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Auto body students at the college in North Mankato, Minn., will now have the proper attire to wear to class.

By Jason Stahl
LKQ FinishMaster, CREF Announce 5th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The 5th Annual Hood Master challenge event will take place Aug. 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

By Jason Stahl
U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

AirPro Diagnostics has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care level.

By Jason Stahl
Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

The “We Are Crash Champions” campaign will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions  team members each week throughout the month of March.

By Jason Stahl