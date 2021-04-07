New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Mask Engine Compartment

Collision Advice and CRASH Network have revealed the results of their latest “Who Pays For What?” survey, asking shops how often they get paid for “mask engine compartment.”

Over half (51%) of the more than 500 shops who responded to the question in January of this year reported they are being paid regularly for that labor operation – 16 percentage points higher then when Collision Advice and CRASH Network conducted their first “Who Pays for What?” survey back in 2015. Back then, only about one-third of shops said they were paid “always” or “most of the time” by the eight largest insurers for the labor necessary to mask a vehicle’s engine compartment when it was needed as part of refinishing.

“I think our surveys have helped raise shops’ awareness of not-included procedures they may be doing without making an informed decision as to whether it’s something they will charge for,” said Mike Anderson of Collision Advice.

The survey in January offered other indications that more shops have become aware that estimating system labor allowances do not include time to apply masking to protect the inner area and bolted-on items during refinishing within the engine compartment. This is often necessary following repair or replacement of core supports, aprons, frame rails, firewalls, etc. Back in 2015, 36% of shops acknowledged they had never sought to be paid for that operation; this year, just 25% of survey respondents said that.