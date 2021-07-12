New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Seat Belt Inspections

General Motors’ recently-revised post-crash inspections continue to call for inspections of seat belts “after any collision,” and “Who Pays for What?” surveys continue to find an increasing percentage of shops are billing for – and being paid – for this procedure by the eight largest auto insurers.

Back in 2016 when Collision Advice and CRASH Network first asked about seat belt inspections in their “Who Pays for What?” survey, nearly two-thirds of shops (63%) said they never had billed for it. This year, that has nearly reversed, with 62% of shops reporting they have charged for the labor to inspect seat belts.

Among those shops, about 1 in 3 (34%, up from 24% in 2016) say they are paid for that procedure “always” or “most of the time,” and nearly an equal percentage say they are paid at least “some of the time.”

The trend is good news for shops and consumers. But for this procedure in particular, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who conducts the surveys in conjunction with CRASH Network, is concerned more with just making sure that it gets done.