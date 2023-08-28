 New Video Highlights Car-O-Liner's 50th Anniversary

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Car-O-Liner has introduced a new video highlighting its 50 years of innovation and excellence.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Car-O-Liner has introduced a new video highlighting its 50 years of innovation and excellence.

“Car-O-Liner is the global leader in providing innovative and productive collision repair equipment, and this new video celebrates that long history of success,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Not only does it illustrate our storied history, but it also showcases the advancements we continue to make today. The Car-O-Liner legacy is one of quality. For 50 years, we have put the needs of our loyal customers first so we can provide them with the best collision repair equipment in the industry.”

Car-O-Liner provides a complete line of collision repair solutions, including alignment and straightening systems, joining and heating equipment, measuring systems, workshop solutions, and testing and calibration systems. In addition, Car-O-Liner provides its customers with continual sales support and offers some of the finest training options in the industry. The company is celebrating this landmark anniversary in a variety of ways during 2023.

To watch the video, click here.

For more information about the full line of Car-O-Liner equipment, call (800) 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com

