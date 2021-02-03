Connect with us

New York Body Shop, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Family

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Ken Barrett Collision Center and GEICO recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a needy Oakfield, N.Y., mother through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Marivel Cibrian and Lisa Wittmeyer of Community Action of Orleans and Genesee

The presentation was held at Ken Barrett Collision Center in Batavia, N.Y., and the deserving recipients were selected by Community Action of Orleans & Genesee.

The recipient, Marivel Cibrian, received a 2015 Chevy Trax. A hard-working single parent to a seven-year-old, Cibrian works 36 hours per week to support her child and herself while receiving no government support, including child support or housing. For Cibrian, the gift of a vehicle was not an easy task. She didn’t have a driver’s license and had to accomplish many tasks, including taking her five-hour course, getting in practice time with friends’ vehicles and ultimately signing up for and passing a road test.

Cibrian has goals of continuing her education and becoming a surgical technician in a hospital or surgical center. With a vehicle, her life and the life of her son are sure to change for the better. The possibility of continuing education and getting a job outside of Oakfield is a huge step for Cibrian.

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.

