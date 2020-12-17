Connect with us

News

NHTSA Announces 2020 Update on AEB Installation by 20 Automakers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the progress of 20 automakers toward manufacturing passenger vehicles with low-speed automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems. This is part of a voluntary effort by automakers in collaboration with NHTSA to equip almost all new passenger vehicles with low-speed AEB, including forward collision warning, by Aug. 31, 2023.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Ten manufacturers – Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo – are already installing AEB in all new passenger vehicles, three years ahead of schedule. During the period from Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2020, another four manufacturers – Ford, Honda, Kia and Nissan – equipped more than 75% of their new passenger vehicles with AEB.

“Automatic emergency braking can help prevent or reduce the severity of crashes, which also reduces the risk of injury,” said James Owens, deputy administrator. “We applaud manufacturers for moving swiftly to include lifesaving technologies in new vehicles. Through this voluntary approach, we are seeing significantly faster deployment of automatic emergency braking than we would have through regulation, and that means lives are being saved and injuries are being avoided today.”

NHTSA estimates the agreement could make AEB standard on new cars three years faster than could be achieved through the regulatory process.

The success of the commitment can be seen through the data. There are about 5 million more vehicles manufactured a year with AEB than when this effort started. And while manufacturing of vehicles for sale in the United States declined by 23% this year due to the public health crisis, vehicles manufactured with AEB fell only 9%, illustrating that manufacturers did not falter on their efforts to increase safety through AEB.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes 2020 Rookie of the Year

News: CIC Committee Debuts ADAS Calibration Documentation Video

News: ASE Extends Certifications Expiring Dec. 31

Consolidators: CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

Advertisement

on

NHTSA Announces 2020 Update on AEB Installation by 20 Automakers

on

Global Auto Sales Expected to Gain Momentum Next Year, Says IHS Markit

on

SCRS Hosts Weekly BOT Demonstrations

on

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Global Auto Sales Expected to Gain Momentum Next Year, Says IHS Markit

News: NHTSA Announces 2020 Update on AEB Installation by 20 Automakers

Associations: SCRS Hosts Weekly BOT Demonstrations

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region

News: Original One Parts Acquires PartCycle Technologies
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Standox

Standox
Contact: Katie HenwoodFax: 734-454-4983
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect