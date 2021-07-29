Connect with us

Nominate Now for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year!

There is still time to get in your nominations for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year! Submit here by Aug. 14, 2021!

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward-thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager, owner or principle is eligible.

To nominate someone today, click here.

