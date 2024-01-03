Nominations for Techs Rock Awards Close in 10 Days

TechForce Foundation announced that nominations for the Techs Rock Awards close Sunday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards is the premier awards program recognizing both professional technicians’ and technical students’ contributions to the industry. These individuals serve as true role models, inspiring the next generation of tech enthusiasts.

Anyone can submit a nomination. Eligible nominees include professional technicians and technical students employed in or studying the following disciplines: automotive; aviation; collision repair; diesel; emerging technologies; marine; motorcycle; motorsports; restoration; and/or welding.

The pressing national demand for top-tier technicians — nearly three job openings for every tech school graduate — drives TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards. More than $35,000 in total prize value will be awarded to five professional technicians and five technical students. By recognizing these role models who inspire the next generation, the Techs Rock Awards is fueling the pipeline of future technicians.

One technician and one student grand-prize winner will each receive a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to enjoy Mecum Glendale 2024 and meet and be honored by industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit. The grand-prize winners will also receive a NAPA Carlyle toolbox stocked with Carlyle tools valued at $8,000 each. Thanks to TechForce partner Hertz, grand-prize winners will also receive a week-long rental of a cutting-edge electric vehicle and experience the thrill of eco-friendly, high-performance driving in style. Each of the eight runners-up will also receive a $500 AutoZone gift card and a GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Set valued at up to $1,000.

To nominate, visit TechForce.org/TechsRock.