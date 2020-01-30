NORTHEAST Show Announces Collision P.R.E.P. Class Schedule

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) have announced the complete program schedule for the return of Collision P.R.E.P. (Professional Repairer Education Program) to NORTHEAST 2020. This year’s event is taking place March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The Collision P.R.E.P. program will feature over a dozen classes hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry.

“People really need to get involved in their businesses, take control and start educating themselves, and there is nothing better than Collision P.R.E.P. at NORTHEAST,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “It far outweighs any other training, and it’s right here in our backyard. Collision repairers really need to participate in the show and get the full effect.”

The series kicks off Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. with “OEM Workshop: Ford Discusses Accessing Repair Information, Collision Sectioning Procedures for Aluminum,” and the day concludes with the return of Mike Anderson of Collision Advice who, along with the DEG’s Danny Gredinberg, will present “Utilizing the Vehicle Owner’s Manual to Educate Consumers and Insurers, and Special SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool Preview.”

McNee recommends that repairers make the investment in the full P.R.E.P. pass in order to attend as many courses as they wish.

“Everyone should invest their time into education,” he said. “It has limitless value. If you aren’t doing it, who will do it for you?”