 Northwood Partners with Auto-Wares for New Scholarship Program

News

Northwood Partners with Auto-Wares for New Scholarship Program

Auto-Wares, a leading automotive aftermarket parts distributor, has long recognized the importance of education in fostering personal and professional success.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Northwood University and Auto-Wares Group of Companies are announcing a new partnership to provide valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth to Auto-Wares employees, their spouses and dependents.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Auto-Wares to empower their employees and families to pursue higher education at Northwood University,” said Dr. Matthew L. Bennett, vice president of graduate enrollment and professional studies for Northwood University. “Northwood has a rich history of providing transformative educational experiences, and we look forward to offering our renowned programs to Auto-Wares’ dedicated workforce. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to investing in individuals and equipping them with the tools for success in the rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket industry.”

The scholarship program will provide financial assistance for pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees, creating a pathway for individuals to unlock their full potential and achieve their educational goals.

“At Auto-Wares, we believe in investing in our employees and their families,” said Aaron Roach, director of human resources at Auto-Wares. “Through this scholarship program, we strive to support their aspirations and contribute to long-term success in their chosen fields. By partnering with Northwood University, a university renowned for its comprehensive business and automotive aftermarket programs, we are confident that our employees and their loved ones will have access to top-tier educational programs that will enhance their skills and broaden their horizons.”

The scholarship program will cover a range of undergraduate and graduate programs offered by Northwood University, including business administration, automotive marketing and management, automotive aftermarket management, operations and supply chain management, and more. Eligible Auto-Wares employees, their spouses and dependents will have the opportunity to pursue their desired degrees while benefitting from Northwood University’s distinguished faculty, extensive industry connections and experiential learning opportunities.

For more information about Northwood University, visit northwood.edu.

