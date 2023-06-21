Operative Talent Named Official Charity of Triple Crown of Rodding

The Triple Crown of Rodding has announced Operative Talent as its official charity for the 2023 event. Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the thriving automotive industry.

The Triple Crown of Rodding, to be held Sept. 8-9, 2023 at Nashville Superspeedway, is already being recognized as one of the premier events in the automotive industry, showcasing an impressive collection of classic and custom hot rods and trucks. As part of its commitment to supporting the future of automotive enthusiasts and professionals, the show has partnered with Operative Talent to introduce an exciting educational component to the event.

Operative Talent brings a wealth of esteemed partners, including KTL Restorations; BASF; KC HiLiTES; Auto Metal Direct; Collision Repair Education Foundation; Petty Family Foundation; and In The Garage Media — all of whom are committed to raising awareness of the automotive industry’s diverse offerings and opportunities. (For a full list of partners, visit operativetalent.com.)

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Operative Talent as the official charity of the Triple Crown of Rodding,” said Gary Case, event director of the Triple Crown of Rodding. “Their commitment to automotive education aligns perfectly with our vision to promote knowledge sharing and skill development within the industry. Together, we aim to create an immersive and educational experience for our attendees, ensuring the longevity and growth of the hot rod and truck community.”

As part of the fundraising initiative, Operative Talent will be hosting a sweepstakes to raffle off a ‘69 Camaro named “TALENT”, the first in a series of projects to help youth participate in the industry with hands-on experience. The proceeds from the sweepstakes will be used to fund programs across the country designed to help attract and nurture a new generation of talented individuals.

“TALENT” will be on display, having been built by young individuals wishing to showcase their talents while looking for an opportunity to further themselves with a career in our industry. It will be given away as a grand prize to one lucky winner on site at the 2024 Triple Crown of Rodding event.

For more information about the Triple Crown of Rodding, visit triplecrownofrodding.com and operativetalent.com.