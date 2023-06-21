 Operative Talent Named Official Charity of Triple Crown of Rodding

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Operative Talent Named Official Charity of Triple Crown of Rodding

Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the thriving automotive industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Triple Crown of Rodding has announced Operative Talent as its official charity for the 2023 event. Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the thriving automotive industry.

Related Articles

The Triple Crown of Rodding, to be held Sept. 8-9, 2023 at Nashville Superspeedway, is already being recognized as one of the premier events in the automotive industry, showcasing an impressive collection of classic and custom hot rods and trucks. As part of its commitment to supporting the future of automotive enthusiasts and professionals, the show has partnered with Operative Talent to introduce an exciting educational component to the event.

Operative Talent brings a wealth of esteemed partners, including KTL Restorations; BASF; KC HiLiTES; Auto Metal Direct; Collision Repair Education Foundation; Petty Family Foundation; and In The Garage Media — all of whom are committed to raising awareness of the automotive industry’s diverse offerings and opportunities. (For a full list of partners, visit operativetalent.com.)

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Operative Talent as the official charity of the Triple Crown of Rodding,” said Gary Case, event director of the Triple Crown of Rodding. “Their commitment to automotive education aligns perfectly with our vision to promote knowledge sharing and skill development within the industry. Together, we aim to create an immersive and educational experience for our attendees, ensuring the longevity and growth of the hot rod and truck community.”

As part of the fundraising initiative, Operative Talent will be hosting a sweepstakes to raffle off a ‘69 Camaro named “TALENT”, the first in a series of projects to help youth participate in the industry with hands-on experience. The proceeds from the sweepstakes will be used to fund programs across the country designed to help attract and nurture a new generation of talented individuals.

“TALENT” will be on display, having been built by young individuals wishing to showcase their talents while looking for an opportunity to further themselves with a career in our industry. It will be given away as a grand prize to one lucky winner on site at the 2024 Triple Crown of Rodding event.

For more information about the Triple Crown of Rodding, visit triplecrownofrodding.com and operativetalent.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

DCR Systems Earns Rivian Certification

DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo said it’s important for his company to be prepared to repair EVs properly in the future.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DCR Systems has announced that its Mentor, Ohio location is becoming a Rivian Certified Collision Center.

“It’s really important for our company to stay on the cutting edge of new technology and developments and be prepared to repair electric vehicles properly in the future,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of DCR Systems. “Having OEM certifications such as Rivian’s will help us do that.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel Launches Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

Autel announced it will be launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

Hunter Engineering has announced a summer finance promotion June 19 through July 31, 2023 which includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months and a 3.9% rate for 24 months.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Texas Maaco Shop Holds Community Car Show

Maaco Plano in Plano, Texas recently hosted a community-focused car show to drive awareness of the shop’s location and its wide array of services.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Recognizes Auto Techs with Sweepstakes

SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month in June with the launch of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Empire Auto Parts Expands to Florida

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens new hub in Orlando, Fla., with new materials handling process.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Event on Auto Body Laws and Regulations a Success

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee and AASP/NJ board member Ken Miller walked collision repairers through some of the most important rules and regulations they may not be aware of concerning auto body repair facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of June 12.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers