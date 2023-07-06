Original One Parts Merges with Headlights Depot

Original One Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced it has merged with Headlights Depot.

Serving the auto collision industry, Original One Parts operates out of two warehouse and remanufacturing facilities located in Texas and Maryland. With its nine strategically located distribution centers supplying business and consumer customers, Headlights Depot adds to Original One’s capability to deliver a robust product line of reconditioned, recycled and aftermarket headlights and taillights to both collision professionals and consumers anywhere in the U.S. quickly and affordably. Headlights Depot’s owners Eric and Jay Tannenbaum will both continue working with the newly merged business, with Jay performing the duties of COO and Eric serving as president.

“The auto headlight industry continues to grow and change, and we’re very excited for this latest chapter in the evolution of Original One Parts, which will enable us to remain at the forefront of that change,” said Malcolm Winspear, CEO of Original One Parts. “Our combination with Headlights Depot will create one of the industry’s largest businesses focused entirely on OE-alternative auto lighting. Headlights Depot already has a long and successful history, and we look forward to welcoming Eric, Jay and their entire team.

Added Headlights Depot CEO Jay Tannenbaum, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Original One. We see enormous potential for growth in the automotive lighting segment of the industry and plan to expand our footprint in e-commerce, aftermarket and body shops. Our goal is to go from ‘good to great’ with the support of Kinderhook Partners and our newly combined team.”

