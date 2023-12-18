Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Interbay Coatings

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) has announced the acquisition of Interbay Coatings, Inc.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Interbay Coatings, Inc. is a leading specialty coatings distributor offering a diverse range of products catering to the repair, maintenance and new construction requirements of the heavy marine and industrial coatings markets.

“We’re excited to welcome the Interbay team to the PSE family,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “Interbay is a high-performing distributor with a solid reputation for delivering industry-leading products and value-added services across various specialty coatings end-markets. Their highly talented and customer-focused team will receive additional tools and resources from PSE to ensure their long-term success.”

This strategic acquisition marks the culmination of the most active year on record for PSE in terms of mergers and acquisitions. Including Interbay, the company forged partnerships with eight distributors specializing in automotive refinish and specialty coatings products and services.

“The addition of Interbay, along with seven other partnerships formed in 2023, reinforces our commitment to expand and diversify our specialty coatings and auto refinish segments,” Mayette said. “We will remain very active in expanding both organically and inorganically as we move into the new year.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 72 branch locations and three

distribution centers across Michigan; Florida; Georgia; Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Kansas; Maryland; Missouri; North

Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Tennessee; and Virginia. PSE serves over 9,000 customers, including collision

repair shops, auto dealerships and fleet operators and a variety of commercial, industrial, aerospace and marine

businesses.

For more information on Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit painterssupply.com.