PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Collision Trends and Challenges

PartsTrader announced it will holding a webinar focused on collision repair industry trends and challenges on June 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. PST.

Greg Horn, chief innovation officer of PartsTrader, and industry veteran Terry Fortner will share exclusive insights and strategies to help repairers succeed in the ever-evolving collision industry. In this must-attend event, attendees will learn:

Actionable strategies for navigating parts pricing and delivery trends

Updates on new and used vehicle sales and pricing dynamics

Cutting-edge vehicle technology trends and their impact on collision repair

With limited spots available, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical tips directly from industry leaders. To register, click here.