Payscape and SCRS Partner to Offer Payment Processing Member Benefit

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Payscape, a financial technology company, has partnered with their organization in order to provide members discounted processing rates and world-class financial technology to further streamline their business operations.

“Payscape is excited to partner with SCRS,” said John Mills, vice president of Enterprise Sales at Payscape. “Given their initiative to provide members trusted sources and advanced learning, we aim to enhance their financial technology portfolio and hope to progress both our organizations.”

Through this strategic collaboration, SCRS will have the ability to negotiate more competitive credit card processing rates for the small to mid-size businesses that are members of their organization. Business owners will be able to expand their payment processing services through innovative software solutions and increase cash flow. Payscape will also offer members educational resources and personalized consultation.

“SCRS is actively engaged in developing solutions to address the challenges and costs of running a business in today’s environment,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “We are certain that, through partnerships such as the one with Payscape, the association will be able to help many of our members lower operational costs associated with payment processing, add to their bottom line and increase the already valuable return on investment business experience through SCRS membership.”

Comparative studies with active SCRS members produced proposed savings in some cases upwards of $340 a month, representing a three-year savings in excess of $12,000.

Every member business has similar processing needs, but their individual rates and fees likely vary. Through the association partnership, Payscape will consider each member’s unique circumstances and respond with a highly competitive bid and a free in-depth comparison for them to consider. And, if they cannot meet or beat their current processor’s pricing, Payscape will give them a limited-time offer of a $100 gift card and the peace of mind knowing they’re engaged in a great deal. This promotion will run through April 30, 2019.