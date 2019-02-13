Pennsylvania Body Shop Wins National Award from Nationwide

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa., announced it has been awarded the On Your Side Showmanship of Excellence Award by Nationwide Insurance in recognition of its outstanding customer service and community involvement.

Faulkner competed against 4,500 collision centers in the country, ranking first for this national award.

The shop celebrated with a lunch for its employees and a presentation from Nationwide officials at BMW of Lancaster on Feb. 12.

“We are honored to receive such a prominent award from Nationwide,” said April Lausch, manager at Faulkner Collision. “This is a team award, and we could not have done it without our amazing employees and customers. Our motto is simple: ‘To-Be-Sure.'”

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster states that it is committed to providing a memorable customer experience that complements the organization’s commitment to building lasting relationships with its customers, employees and Nationwide.