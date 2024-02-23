People on the Move

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Eustis Body Shop has announced the addition of two-store operation Speidell Body Works into its family of body shops, bringing its total shop count to eight throughout Nebraska.
This addition brings together two of Lincoln, Nebraska's finest auto body repair businesses and continues a decades-long history of unmatched expertise and unparalleled customer service.