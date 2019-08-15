Podium Ranks High on Annual Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

Podium, the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, announced that Inc. magazine has ranked them No. 52 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Podium secured the spot with three-year revenue growth of 5,392%.



Podium accomplished the rare feat of being in the top 1% of companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. In 2018, it landed at No. 13 on the list. Founded in 2014 and now working with 40,000-plus businesses to create over 14 million customer interactions a month – nearly 1 in 4 (22%) U.S. cell phone owners have connected with a local biz via its platform – Podium has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the U.S. and is the leading interaction platform helping local businesses cross the offline-to-online chasm.



“This award is a testament to how our products are resonating with our clients and helping owners of local businesses connect with their customers better – and how much we’re growing as a result,” said Eric Rea, CEO of Podium. “We’re especially excited to be so high on the list for the second year running because it shows sustained growth. Being ranked on growth percentage means we’re partially competing against our past success, and this proves we’re up to the task.”



The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the list. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 20.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said James Ledbetter, editor-in-chief of Inc. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”