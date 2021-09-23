PPG Announces Launch of PPG Knowledge College

PPG announced the launch of the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system, which provides the refinish industry with the most comprehensive online training program for automotive and commercial finishing systems and professional business development.

“The PPG Knowledge College program offers our customers great flexibility since it allows the student to decide the best time to undertake training and learn at his or her own pace,” said Robb Power, senior manager, refinish solutions, PPG. “All you need is a computer and access to the internet.” Offering both free and fee-based content, the PPG Knowledge College training catalog includes courses for automotive and commercial refinish training. Additional curriculum developed by PPG’s MVP Business Solutions team is designed to help improve the productivity and profitability of collision centers. In a major shift, the new system allows certified paint technicians using PPG Deltron and PPG Envirobase refinish lines to re-certify their status online instead of completing required off-site training at a PPG business development center every two years. A recertification course comprises seven one-hour modules followed by a final exam that the technician is required to pass to renew certification status.

“Technicians will have the ability to start or resume the training whenever they choose to do so,” said Power. “Plus, the system offers a convenient way for collision centers to continue offering the PPG Limited Lifetime Paint Performance Guarantee, which requires they employ a PPG-certified refinish technician.” Refinish technicians also can use the system to take a course on the EPA National Area Source Rule 6H in English or Spanish. Once enrolled in the PPG Knowledge College training program, collision center personnel can access a comprehensive curriculum developed by PPG’s MVP Business Solutions team. The curriculum covers a multitude of collision repair topics and offers two specific learning paths: Collision Shop Estimating and Collision Shop Financials.

Beginning with Fundamentals of Estimating, the estimating curriculum consists of seven modules that teach the key factors for producing complete and accurate estimates. “We’re receiving great feedback on the estimating courses,” said Mike Gunnells, senior manager, MVP Business Solutions, PPG. “They’re a great way to get a less experienced or novice employee up to speed quickly as a productive estimator.” The Collision Shop Financials curriculum offers five virtual learning sessions that are primarily focused on helping managers improve their understanding of financial documents and the levers to drive improvement. “This curriculum is specifically tailored to our industry, so it’s a great way for managers to improve their finance expertise,” said Gunnells. The PPG Knowledge College program is a key component of PPG’s effort to give customers a variety of options to meet their training needs.

