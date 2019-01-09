PPG Announces Q1 2019 Collision Refinish Training Schedule

PPG has announced its schedule of collision refinish training classes for the first quarter of 2019. Collision refinish courses set for January, February and March will cover PPG premium brands including the Envirobase High Performance, Aquabase Plus, Deltron and Global Refinish System lines. All classes are structured to ensure that paint technicians are up to date with PPG products, processes and technological advances.

Classes are led by expert instructors, take one to two days each, and are held at PPG Business Development Centers and various field locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Participants receive classroom instruction and, when appropriate, hands-on experience in the spraybooth.

PPG training programs offer a broad range of topics from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint application best practices.

Of particular importance are the certification classes offered for each PPG brand. PPG refinish technicians must be certified every two years. When PPG paint technicians and their respective collision centers are certified, the centers may offer the PPG Lifetime Limited Paint Performance Guarantee to their customers.

All PPG classes allow opportunities for informal discussions and Q&A sessions with the trainers. Classes are available in French or Spanish in some locations.

Complete course descriptions, dates, locations and registration instructions can be found here. Classes fill quickly, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information about PPG training, click here or call (800) 647-6050.