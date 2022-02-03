PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske

PPG announced that it will renew its sponsorship of Team Penske and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden, who is set to drive the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in 2022.

Team Penske’s No. 2 Chevrolet, featuring the colorful new PPG livery unveiled in 2021.

“For nearly 40 years, PPG and Team Penske have teamed up on the track to ensure our race cars not only look incredible with PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials, our partnership also helps us maintain the highest standards of performance,” said Roger Penske, founder and chairman of the Penske Corporation. “The collaboration between PPG and Team Penske represents one of the longest partnerships in motorsports, and we look forward to building on that success together in the future.”

PPG will once again sponsor Team Penske’s No. 2 Chevrolet, featuring the colorful new PPG livery unveiled in 2021. The car will be driven by Newgarden in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Newgarden, who has represented PPG on multiple occasions since joining the Penske team, claimed the INDYCAR SERIES Championship in 2017 and 2019.