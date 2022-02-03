 PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske
News

PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG announced that it will renew its sponsorship of Team Penske and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden, who is set to drive the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Team Penske’s No. 2 Chevrolet, featuring the colorful new PPG livery unveiled in 2021.

“For nearly 40 years, PPG and Team Penske have teamed up on the track to ensure our race cars not only look incredible with PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials, our partnership also helps us maintain the highest standards of performance,” said Roger Penske, founder and chairman of the Penske Corporation. “The collaboration between PPG and Team Penske represents one of the longest partnerships in motorsports, and we look forward to building on that success together in the future.”

PPG will once again sponsor Team Penske’s No. 2 Chevrolet, featuring the colorful new PPG livery unveiled in 2021. The car will be driven by Newgarden in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Newgarden, who has represented PPG on multiple occasions since joining the Penske team, claimed the INDYCAR SERIES Championship in 2017 and 2019.

“Team Penske, with Josef Newgarden behind the wheel, is a perfect match for PPG’s advanced capabilities and our shared commitment to success,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, automotive refinish. “We’re honored to continue our support of the team as it drives the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet across the finish line.”

Added Newgarden, “I am excited about the upcoming INDYCAR SERIES season and once again representing PPG on our No. 2 Chevrolet for Team Penske. The PPG car is one of the coolest-looking cars in the paddock and is always a fan favorite. I can’t wait to get the season started and to show off the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet’s incredible profile.”

PPG’s longstanding relationship with Team Penske began in 1984 when PPG supported Penske’s numerous race cars. Today, PPG supplies refinish coatings for Penske Corporation’s racing, truck leasing and automotive collision repair subsidiaries.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.

