PPG-sponsored Track Walk raises $32,000 for Speedway Children’s Charities

PPG has announced that the recent Track Walk fundraising event for the New Hampshire chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) generated more than $32,000 to help fund the organization’s educational, medical, social and financial efforts for children in need. PPG has served as the event’s sole sponsor for more than 10 years.

The 2019 Track Walk took place on July 21 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon during a NASCAR racing weekend. More than 180 race fans walked the one-mile track with driver Ryan Blaney to support SCC.

“I wouldn’t miss the Track Walk for the world,” said Blaney. “This is a very special event for a very special cause. We’re doing good out here, raising money and working hard to make a positive impact on children’s lives. I don’t get to do this every day, so I’m happy to do what I can to help.”

The walk itself raised more than $9,000 for SCC. The SCC’s Red Bucket Brigade – a crew of 30 volunteers carrying red buckets and wearing shirts decorated with the PPG logo – walked through the stands during Sunday’s race and collected nearly $23,000 in additional contributions.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for PPG’s continued support in helping disadvantaged children across New England,” said Hillarie Scott, director, SCC New Hampshire chapter. “The company’s participation has been an important success factor for this annual event, and we’ve raised more than $175,000 ever since PPG got involved. We offer a very sincere thank you for that.”

“It’s an honor for PPG to team up with Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Mike Patenaude, PPG regional sales manager of automotive refinish. “We’ve been working together for years, and every year our commitment is rewarded by seeing all the support the community gives to the organization. Our participation is more than a feel-good gesture, it’s a do-good gesture. We know that we’re doing something to improve the lives of New England’s children. We’re privileged to be a part of it.”

