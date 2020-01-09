Connect with us

News

PPG to Acquire ICR

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG recently announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Industria Chimica Reggiana (ICR) S.p.A., a manufacturer of paints and coatings for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 1961, ICR is based in Italy and manufactures automotive refinish products, including putties, primers, basecoats and clearcoats under the SPRINT brand. The company also makes a complete range of coatings, enamels and primers for light commercial vehicles and other light industrial coatings applications. ICR employs approximately 180 people and sells its products in more than 70 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the United States and Latin America.

“PPG’s acquisition of ICR will complement our current product offering for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries and add specialized, value-added products that address the needs of distributors and body shops,” said Gary Danowski, vice president, global automotive refinish, PPG. “We look forward to continuing to deliver the trusted products and services upon which ICR customers have come to rely, and we are very excited to welcome ICR employees to PPG.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

PPG to Acquire ICR

on

ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

on

Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

on

UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center New CIECA Corporate Member
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

News: PPG to Acquire ICR

News: Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

Shop Operations: Meet the BodyShop Business 2019 Executives of the Year

Associations: UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center New CIECA Corporate Member
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.