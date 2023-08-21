PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

Aligning with PPG’s 2030 sustainability targets and priorities, the new commitment will strengthen support of the next generation of innovators and maximize the impact within communities where PPG operates. The commitment will support programs that meet the specific environmental needs in markets where PPG operates, aligned with climate action and a more circular economy.

In addition to community sustainability and employee volunteerism, education is one of three areas of focus for PPG’s community engagement efforts and includes support for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs. The natural link between STEM and environmental sustainability education grantmaking brings together the importance of exploring and learning about environmental sustainability in connection to concepts around science and technology, among others.

“Sustainability is an integral part of delivering on our promise to protect and beautify the world,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. “Through this investment, we aim to educate young people around the world about climate issues, environmental stewardship, and prepare them for future STEM careers.

“We believe that STEM careers are at the cutting edge of innovation, and that they will help develop new technologies and processes that can help to address climate change and protect our environment. We want to prepare this generation — and generations to come — for this important role.”

Globally, each region will support programs that meet the unique environmental issues and needs experienced in those markets aligned with decarbonization and a more circular economy.

To address decarbonization, PPG and the PPG Foundation will support educational programming related to topics such as clean energy, climate change, energy efficiency and reforestation. Related to the circular economy, PPG and the PPG Foundation will support educational and volunteer efforts around recycling, reusing and litter reduction.

Examples of these partnerships and programs in 2023 include:

The PPG Foundation is working with the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) to develop two “Greening STEM” programs that engage more than 600 middle school students in hands-on environmental investigations in Pittsburgh and East Point, Ga.

The National Energy Education Development (NEED) is partnering with PPG to deliver two teacher workshops in Pittsburgh and Cleveland that will assist approximately 80 grade 6-8 educators in building content knowledge and capabilities for teaching energy topics in the classroom.

In the U.K., PPG has partnered with the STEM Learning organization to support a program that provides professional development for educators, including courses to learn how to teach about environmental sustainability concepts.

In Brazil, PPG will build on an existing long-term partnership with Junior Achievement to support the program “Attitude for the Planet,” which engages PPG volunteers and educators to teach environmental sustainability to high school students.

To learn more about how PPG and the PPG Foundation invest in future STEM leaders, click here.