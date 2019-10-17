PPG to Unleash Creativity at SEMA Show

Bobby Alloway

PPG announced that attendees at this year’s SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 5-8 will be part of a unique experience when they visit booth no. 24600. PPG’s one-of-a-kind booth will feature custom lowrider vehicles, distinctive artwork pieces, advanced automotive refinish products, and celebrity meet-and-greet sessions.

A focal point of the display will be a collection of artwork displaying the artistry and craftsmanship of more than 30 of the custom car world’s top artists.

“Each year, we like to raise the bar in our challenges to our painters,” said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, director, marketing communications, automotive refinish, PPG. “This year, our goal was to unleash their inner potential by inviting them to show what they always wanted to do with color and take their creativity to an entirely new level. What they come back with is always amazing and more than what we ask for. We have some of the most talented and creative masterminds using our products, and this year, they do not disappoint!” Charley Hutton

The industry’s top names will be at the PPG booth for meet-and-greet sessions, mingling with visitors and signing autographs. Reality TV stars Mark Worman and Will Scott from Graveyard Carz will talk with fans and sign autographs on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon. Other popular personalities will greet fans during the show, including painters Charley Hutton and Bobby Alloway, as well as Tom and Mitch Kelly. Each year, the father-and-son team designs exclusive, one-of-a kind collectible posters for the show.

“SEMA is just a great stage to meet with old friends in the industry and make new ones,” said Hutton. “This year, I am super excited to get a chance to talk with the 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Gun Regional Winners alongside PPG. I love meeting and talking with other painters and craftsmen, especially the next generation of builders. They bring such a different perspective on painting, and I enjoy learning from them and hearing about their great ideas.”

Racing fans will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with Tasca Racing. Kenny Youngblood, one of drag racing’s most talented graphic artists, also will be at the PPG booth with his latest creations.

The full celebrity appearance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 5

10-11 a.m – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon – Bob Tasca, Tasca Racing

1-2 p.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

3-4 p.m. – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Wednesday, Nov. 6

10-11 a.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon – Mark Worman and Will Scott, Graveyard Carz

1-2 p.m. – Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

3-4 p.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Thursday, Nov. 7

10-11 a.m. – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

1-2 p.m. – Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

2-3 p.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

3-4 p.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Friday, Nov. 8

10-11 a.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.–noon – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

*Appearance schedule subject to change.

SEMA offers impressive cars, stars, product demonstrations, networking opportunities, educational seminars and more. PPG has been a long-time supporter of the show, which is attended by more than 100,000 domestic and international automotive industry professionals.

“SEMA is one of the best events to connect with the people who use our products every day,” said Fronzaglia-Murray. “We look forward to ‘talking paint’ with them and learning what we can do to help them achieve outstanding colors and finishes. And this year, we’re inviting all painters – regardless if they attend the show – to join in the fun and excitement of what you can do with PPG paint by sharing their inspiration with us on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #ppgunleashed.”

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit booth no. 24600 at SEMA, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.