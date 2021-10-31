Connect with us

Pro Spot Announces Volkswagen Group Approval

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Pro Spot International has announced the approval of their SP-5.3 MIG welder, VAS 821 007, by the VW Group based in Wolfsburg, Germany for the North American market.

The Pro Spot SP 5.3 is a multi-process double pulse MIG welder that has been widely accepted since its introduction three years ago. The welder was tested with different wire types and approved for all three materials; aluminum, steel and MIG brazing (CUSI). The SP-3 is very easy and quick to use, and is unique in that it has three torches built in that are always attached to a wire spool. This means no need for changing liners and wires when switching materials – just click the desired torch trigger and the welder sets the weld controller and gas automatically.

“On behalf of the entire Pro Spot team, I am pleased to receive the recognition of such an industry giant as the VW group for our company and product approval,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot. “It has been a rigorous process to get to this point. Technical testing of the welder on various materials, together with standard company evaluations and procedures by the VW group, was performed over a long time period and resulted in this great news.”

The VW group consists of the VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Skoda and Seat brands. This approval joins many other Pro Spot OEM approvals for various products, such as Mercedes, GM, Ford, Tesla, Jaguar/Land Rover, Toyota, Honda and more.

For more information on Pro Spot International, call (877) 776-7768, email [email protected] or visit prospot.com. Also, visit them at the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas at booth no. 32043.

