Pro Spot Announces Volkswagen Group Approval

Click Here to Read More

The Pro Spot SP 5.3 is a multi-process double pulse MIG welder that has been widely accepted since its introduction three years ago. The welder was tested with different wire types and approved for all three materials; aluminum, steel and MIG brazing (CUSI). The SP-3 is very easy and quick to use, and is unique in that it has three torches built in that are always attached to a wire spool. This means no need for changing liners and wires when switching materials – just click the desired torch trigger and the welder sets the weld controller and gas automatically.

“On behalf of the entire Pro Spot team, I am pleased to receive the recognition of such an industry giant as the VW group for our company and product approval,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot. “It has been a rigorous process to get to this point. Technical testing of the welder on various materials, together with standard company evaluations and procedures by the VW group, was performed over a long time period and resulted in this great news.”