ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Montclair, Calif.



ProColor Collision announced it has added ProColor Collision Montclair of Montclair, Calif., to its network.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Formerly known as Montclair Auto Collision, ProColor Collision Montclair is a full-service auto body collision repair center, proudly performing high-quality repairs for motorists in the Inland Empire area. ProColor Collision Montclair is fully equipped with a team of highly skilled professionals providing complete, guaranteed auto collision repair, painting services and computerized color matching, as well as lifetime warranty on all insurance repairs. With several certifications in motion, as well as I-CAR training, ProColor Collision Montclair is dedicated to investing in continuous education to achieve superior efficiency for its customers. ProColor Collision Montclair mirrors owner-operator Carlos Flores’ commitment to customer satisfaction and proper collision repairs. According to Flores, he takes the most pride in the reputation his team has built in the community while delivering an optimum level of customer service, quality work, dependability, experience and trust to its loyal customer base.

Advertisement

“We know how scary it is when you get in a car accident, but we’re here to make it right again,” said Flores. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is devoted to keeping our customers safe on the road. From complex, in-depth repairs to a minor paint job, we will complete the job efficiently and affordably. There’s nothing that we care more about than delivering quality and consistency customers can rely on.” With 12 years of experience in the collision repair industry, Flores has been determined to cultivate an innovative automotive future and recognizes the substantial value of proper collision repair and an exceptional operational model.

Advertisement