ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Shingle Springs, Calif.  

ProColor Collision franchise owner Tony Buryakov has opened a third ProColor Collision to serve area residents and businesses.

ProColor Collision Shingle Springs joins Buryakov’s ProColor Collision locations in southeast and northeast Sacramento as another state-of-the-art repair facility offering premium collision repairs and exceptional customer service.

The Shingle Springs location, formerly 49ER Auto Body, is fully equipped with the latest dustless sanding system, Car-O-Liner frame machine, 3D frame measuring system, aluminum rivet guns, two post lifts, spot welders and downdraft paint booths to repair everything from minor details to major collision repairs on all types of vehicles, including boron steel, aluminum and hybrid vehicles.

“Even with my more than 25 years of collision repair industry experience, ProColor Collision’s proven training, business management, supplier relationships and employee engagement support have a real and lasting impact on both the growth of my business and the leading-edge services we provide our customers,” said Buryakov. “I purchased this third location confident that the model will prove equally successful for this and any future locations.”

The ProColor Collision Shingle Springs location is an I-CAR Gold facility. This status, along with certified technicians, confirm Buryakov’s commitment to prioritizing exceptional customer service, personal relationships and quality of repairs to meet OEM standards and exceed complete customer satisfaction.

“Tony’s commitment to the greater Sacramento community is evident in both his decision to open a third location and in the continued growth of the two locations he opened in early 2022,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “He is a strong example of the success that can be achieved as part of the ProColor Collision franchise. We anticipate continued growth and success for him and his teams at all three locations.”

