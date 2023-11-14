ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley. ProColor Collision Sun Valley is owned and operated by Paul Simityan, who has more than 40 years of collision industry experience.

ProColor Collision Sun Valley, formerly known as P & N Auto Body and Paint, made multiple updates and upgrades to offer a top-notch experience and high-quality car care for their customers.

“We have been proud to successfully serve private and commercial customers at this location for the past 20 years and are excited to take our skill set and our support of the community to the next level,” said Simityan. “Joining the ProColor Collision franchise was immediately beneficial, as we now have access to proven business and technical practices that help us work more efficiently and offer us resources and opportunities that simply weren’t available to us as an independent shop.”

This new ProColor Collision location’s experienced team of customer service representantives and technicians are commited to serving the greater Sun Valley area with fast, affordable and dependable auto body repairs and restoration.

ProColor Collision Sun Valley has I-CAR Gold status and has several OEM certifications to confidently complete repairs on private, commercial and fleet vehicles.

“When the owner of a longstanding, successful auto body shop contacts us about the growth opportunities available through ProColor Collision and then joins the network, it confirms our winning mix of tools, resources and relationships to help them take their business to the next level,” said Scot Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “We are confident that Paul and his team will continue to delight customers and are able to offer

additional services.”

For more information on ProColor Collision corporate, click here.