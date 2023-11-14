 ProColor Collision Expands in California

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley, ProColor Collision Sun Valley.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley. ProColor Collision Sun Valley is owned and operated by Paul Simityan, who has more than 40 years of collision industry experience.

Related Articles

ProColor Collision Sun Valley, formerly known as P & N Auto Body and Paint, made multiple updates and upgrades to offer a top-notch experience and high-quality car care for their customers.

“We have been proud to successfully serve private and commercial customers at this location for the past 20 years and are excited to take our skill set and our support of the community to the next level,” said Simityan. “Joining the ProColor Collision franchise was immediately beneficial, as we now have access to proven business and technical practices that help us work more efficiently and offer us resources and opportunities that simply weren’t available to us as an independent shop.”

This new ProColor Collision location’s experienced team of customer service representantives and technicians are commited to serving the greater Sun Valley area with fast, affordable and dependable auto body repairs and restoration.

ProColor Collision Sun Valley has I-CAR Gold status and has several OEM certifications to confidently complete repairs on private, commercial and fleet vehicles.

“When the owner of a longstanding, successful auto body shop contacts us about the growth opportunities available through ProColor Collision and then joins the network, it confirms our winning mix of tools, resources and relationships to help them take their business to the next level,” said Scot Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “We are confident that Paul and his team will continue to delight customers and are able to offer
additional services.”

For more information on ProColor Collision corporate, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

With a strong commitment to delivering top-quality automotive repair and customer service, Fix Network and its Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service brands is rapidly becoming the trusted multi-brand repair network for vehicle owners and insurance partners throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Along with its strategic partner, Gulf Motor Company (GMC), a part of United Motors Group (UMG), Fix Network has made significant strides in the KSA market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride for Divine Flight Foundation

Crash Champions recently presented the gift of a fully restored vehicle to the Divine Flight Foundation, a community organization that promotes access to holistic educational opportunities for families across Florida.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Florida

The 21,000-square-foot repair center is located in Valrico, Fla., and officially opened to customers on Oct. 23, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers