ProColor Collision Rialto Owner Adds New Location in Fontana, Calif.

Fix Network announced that Eddy Samawi, co-owner of ProColor Collision Rialto, has opened a second location in Fontana, Calif.

Samawi opened ProColor Collision Rialto in June 2022 and, seeing the success of other ProColor Collision franchisees who own and operate multiple shops, he searched for opportunities to open a second location and serve additional Inland Empire communities.

ProColor Collision Fontana was formerly a smog inspection station that leased a few bays for body shop work. The location now has updated equipment, from the spraybooth to the welders. It is certified to work on U.S. and foreign-manufactured mass-production vehicles and exotic vehicle brands. While in the shop, customers can enjoy a comfortable waiting area with beverages, television and free Wi-Fi.

“After moving to the ProColor Collision brand just over 18 months ago, we’ve repeatedly confirmed the advantages of being part of the network,” said Samawi. “The relationships corporate has with suppliers and insurance companies, as well as the marketing support and operational tools available to increase our efficiency and skill set, made the decision to open our Fontana location an obvious choice. These resources allow us to remain focused on delivering a successful experience for our customers and employees.”

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision, “Eddy’s commitment to building relationships with individual customers and the community as a whole is confirmed with his choice to open a second location in the Inland Empire area. The ProColor Collision brand is just as focused on building the success of our franchisees, which further strengthens the brand and the opportunities available to Eddy and all of our franchisees.”

For more information about ProColor Collision, visit procolor.com.

For more information on Fix Network, visit fixnetwork.com.