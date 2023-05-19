Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and North Carolina

Classic Collision has announced four new closings: the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

Since 1978, David Collision Repair, Inc., has been providing drivers throughout Georgetown with quality auto body repair services at affordable prices.

“We have been passionate about our work and always go the extra mile to ensure your complete satisfaction and believe that Classic Collision will continue this approach with customers,” said Larry David, former owner of David

Collision Repair.

The CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision locations have always strived to provide the highest quality auto body repair in the Charlotte and surrounding area for many years.

“We believe in thoroughness, and we take a comprehensive path to repairing the customers vehicle and know that Classic Collision operates under the same high standards,” said Jerry Rhynes, the former owner of CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome both the David Collision Repair team and the CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high-quality standards and look forward

to advancing that in the both the Texas and North Carolina markets.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.