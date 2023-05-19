 Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and North Carolina

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and North Carolina

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced four new closings: the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

Related Articles

Since 1978, David Collision Repair, Inc., has been providing drivers throughout Georgetown with quality auto body repair services at affordable prices.

“We have been passionate about our work and always go the extra mile to ensure your complete satisfaction and believe that Classic Collision will continue this approach with customers,” said Larry David, former owner of David
Collision Repair.

The CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision locations have always strived to provide the highest quality auto body repair in the Charlotte and surrounding area for many years.

“We believe in thoroughness, and we take a comprehensive path to repairing the customers vehicle and know that Classic Collision operates under the same high standards,” said Jerry Rhynes, the former owner of CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome both the David Collision Repair team and the CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high-quality standards and look forward
to advancing that in the both the Texas and North Carolina markets.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Auto Glass Now Expands with 10 New Locations

Every location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of 10 new facilities across the country.

Each Auto Glass Now is a premier shop equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Focused on providing quality service with speed and efficiency, these new Auto Glass Now facilities are prepared to provide each community with next-level service and to deliver the “wow” from coast-to-coast.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Orlando Single Mom

Crash Champions recently partnered with the NABC, GEICO and local partners to change the life of a deserving local single mother and her family.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Green Facility Delivers Bottom-Line Impact for California Maaco

David Co didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 15.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Report: Private Equity More Committed to Collision Than Ever

Private equity firms continue to invest more and more capital with implications for MSOs and single shops that cannot be ignored.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 24.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers